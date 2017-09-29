Chalk Day reminds students of right of free speech

This event celebrates National Newspaper Week.

By Tania Flores

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Ranger and the campus chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists are sponsoring Chalk Day Oct. 2 to encourage students to practice their First Amendment right of free speech.

The event will be 12:30-130 p.m. in the mall between Loftin Student Center and the chemistry and geology building.

The event also is scheduled during National Newspaper Week Oct. 1-7.

The Newspaper Association Managers supports National Newspaper Week “in an effort to highlight and celebrate all the newspapers do in support of a free people,” according to nationalnewspaperweek.com

The theme for this is “real newspapers … real news.”

Chalk Day started in 2004 and has been celebrated each year since then, journalism Adjunct Teresa Talerico said Sept. 26 in an interview.

She said Chalk Day is for students to understand the First Amendment and to exercise those right, all while respecting the rights of others.

Talerico said students in COMM 2330, Introduction to Public Relations, and other journalism students will hand out pieces of chalk as they encourage individuals walking by to express themselves by writing or drawing on the brick walkways.

In previous years, she has seen students express themselves by quoting song lyrics or poems or by creating original messages and drawings.

“We want students to walk away with the satisfaction that they expressed themselves and that they learned something about the First Amendment and free speech,” she said.

For more information, contact Talerico at 210- 486-1780 or ttalerico@alamo.edu.