Workshops, guest lecturers to share tips on public speaking

“Say it with Style” will focus on delivery Oct. 4.

By Bryan Aguinaga

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The fine arts department is continuing speech workshops and bringing two guest speakers in a series called “Improve Your Public Speaking.”

A major focus in this series is enhancing what the speech program teaches in classes, although sessions are open to all students, speech Instructor Justin Blacklock said Sept. 20 in an interview.

While the department has to be objective when grading speeches, faculty realize public speaking is subjective in the way the audience accepts the storyline and the way speakers present information.

Fine arts Chair Jeff Hunt explained Sept. 13 that these workshops are aimed at helping students gain marketable skills needed in the workplace.

Blacklock, who is in charge of the logistics for the series, will be the facilitator for the next workshop “Say it with Style.”

It will be 2-3 p.m. Oct. 4 in Room 203 of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

In addition to covering the big points people worry about when it comes to public speaking, the feelings of anxiety and organization, the “Say it with Style” workshop will cover how to develop and maintain an effective delivery.

“It’s really about going that step beyond and being a charismatic speaker, delivering with as much energy as you can while making a connection with your audience,” Blacklock said.

So far attendance at the first two workshops has been good considering that students aren’t yet searching for extra credit, he said.

About 50 people attended the first session on speech apprehension Sept. 6, and about 30 went to a session on speech organization and outlining Sept. 19.

Blacklock said extra credit is offered to students in public speaking classes if they attend.

The series will feature speakers at the last two sessions.

C.L. Cobb, vice president of operations for Myriad Global Media, will speak 3-4 p.m. Oct. 25 in the auditorium in McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Helen Dear, president of Porter Loring Mortuaries, will speak 3-4 p.m. Nov. 14 also in the auditorium in McAllister.

For further information on the “Improve Your Public Speaking” series, contact Blacklock at 210-486-0479 or jblacklock@alamo.edu.