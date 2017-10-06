Clothesline project to raise awareness of domestic violence

The empowerment center offers resources for victims.

By Tania Flores

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Nontraditional Student Club will sponsor the clothesline project Oct. 9-10.

Clothesline projects “have been created all over the United States to bring attention to violence statistics that are often ignored,” according to the website, www.clotheslineproject.info.

“This project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1990 when a member of the Cape Cod’s Women’s Defense Agenda learned that during the Vietnam War, 58,000 soldiers were killed, and at the same time, 51,000 women in the U.S. were killed by men who claimed to love them,” according to the website.

The event started at this college in 2008.

The clothesline project is a two-day event, starting with a T-shirt design 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on the patio of the empowerment center.

The last part of the event is the clothesline project walk 11 a.m.- noon Oct. 10. Participants will meet at the empowerment center and march to the cafeteria in Loftin Student Center.

The purpose of the event is to bring awareness of domestic violence this campus, said club sponsor Maria Jimenez, certified adviser in the empowerment center.

Jimenez said the club will provide white T-shirts, paint and markers for participants to design T-shirts.

Participants are encouraged to write, draw and or paint messages on T-shirts to express their feelings about domestic violence or in honor of someone they know who has experienced domestic violence.

When someone directly or indirectly experiences domestic violence, there is a healing process that happens during the T-shirt design process, Jimenez said.

To bring awareness to domestic violence, participants will carry or wear the T-shirts they designed as they march from the empowerment center to Loftin. Anyone walking by the marching group is welcome to join, she said.

The Clothesline Project will display the T-shirts Oct. 11-31 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin.

Jimenez said club members show their commitment to bringing awareness of domestic violence year-round.

Kristen Meza was a student at this college whose life was taken in a domestic violence incident in 2011.

To remember her, a message was carved into a stone memorial marker at the entrance to the empowerment center.

It reads, “No more violence no more silence, in honor of all those lost to domestic violence.”

Jimenez said the empowerment center helps individuals who are directly or indirectly affected by domestic violence situations.

Advisers in the empowerment center can provide resources such as counseling, literature on family violence, personal safety plans and academic opportunities.