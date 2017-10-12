BioSpot offers resources for science students

Equipment rental, study room and tutoring are available Monday through Thursday.

By Alan Torres

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The BioSpot, a study center for biology students, is open 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday in Room 305 of Chance Academic Center.

In the BioSpot a student can meet with a professor for tutoring or take advantage of resources, BioSpot Coordinator Gerard Robledo said Oct. 2 in an interview

“We just want to help students by offering as many resources as we can,” Robledo said. “We just want to see students succeed.”

The BioSpot is annexed to the biology computer lab, which has 31 computers equipped with over two dozen biology-related programs and internet access for research, he said.

Also available for students are microscopes and microscope slides along with over 350 biology and science-related videos.

Preserved specimens for dissection are available along with plastic models, scientific journals and textbooks, Robledo said.

The center offers resources for faculty who teach anatomy and physiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, botany, entomology, environmental biology, general biology, genetics, micro biology and nutrition.

Biology faculty are required to offer tutoring for each class, but they also offer open tutoring for any biology subject with hours posted outside the door.

The BioSpot has private meeting rooms that can be used by any students.

“We are open to all students,” he said. “If you want to have an English study group here, you are more than welcome to do it. If a free cup of coffee and a quiet room to study will help you succeed, then we are happy to do it no matter what department you come from.”

The BioSpot also welcomes speakers and hosts special events.

Dr. Juan Bustamante from the Rangel College of Pharmacy at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, will speak 2-5 p.m. Oct 11 at the BioSpot.

Bustamante will speak about the pharmacy program and career options for pharmacists.

Last semester over 2,000 student contacts were registered at the BioSpot, Robledo said. He projects over 3,000 student contacts for this semester.

“We encourage students to use the BioSpot, especially for the tutoring,” Robledo said. “We have students dramatically pick up their grades as soon as they start coming in for tutoring. I believe that is our must popular resource.”

A valid ID from San Antonio College is needed to check out equipment such as microscopes, slides and models and to reserve private study rooms. Robledo is also the coordinator for the ChemSpot in Room 200 and the GeoSpot in Room 003 in the chemistry and geology building

Although hours and days of operation are set, the BioSpot recommends calling ahead at 210-486-0860 to ensure the facility is open.