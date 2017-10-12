Music Business Club attracts 35 members

The organization wants to connect students to the industry, president says.

By Dillon Holloway

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The music business program has started a student organization for communication majors.

The club had its first meeting Oct. 5 in Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building.

“Ultimately, the goal of the Music Business Club is to run things like a music label,” Vice President Brandon Morales, music business sophomore, said Oct. 5 in an interview after the meeting.

“This will be a hands-on experience where students will have the chance to go to recording studios and be exposed to all of the various aspects of the music industry.”

President Lawrence Taylor, music business sophomore, gave reasons students should join.

“If you’re interested in the music industry and how things are run, whether it is production, helping out charities, working with the city to set up equipment or doing any type of recording, then you will want to join the Music Business Club,” he said. “Here we are trying to connect students to the outside world of the music industry.”

The organization isn’t just for students majoring in music business. Students from various communications backgrounds are also encouraged to join, Secretary Diana Zapata, music business sophomore, said.

“Music business covers everything in communications from radio television and film to communication design to marketing and more,” she said. “All of these must be incorporated into music business,”

The club has 35 members, including six student officers and two sponsors, Julie Good, music business full-time adjunct, and Bob Flores, audio-visual specialist.

Other officers are Treasurer Angela Rodriguez, radio-television-broadcasting sophomore; Historian Lexx Matus, journalism sophomore; and Parliamentarian Alexandra De La Garza.

The Music Business Club seeks diversity in music tastes.

“We are a very diverse group when it comes to genres of music that we listen to within the club,” Zapata said. “No one should be worried about joining based on what type of music they prefer.”

Good explained the relationship between diversity in music preferences and people.

“Usually when a discussion on genre is held inside of a music business or Mass Comm class, people start changing seats and avoiding one another simply based on their music preferences,” Good said.

“Genre is just a reflection of the culture within the society that each of us lives in, our socioeconomic status and our geographical positioning. The Music Business Club has torn down the walls that are built through genre and are succeeding in working together regardless of their individual music preferences,” she said.

The club plans to sell Frito pie at SACtacular Oct. 20 to raise funds.

SACtacular is an annual festival the college stages to welcome the community.

“Anyone who wants to stop by, not only for Frito pie, but also to ask questions about the Music Business Club are extremely welcomed,” Taylor said.

Students interested in signing up for the organization may go to www.orgsync.com, select “Alamo Colleges” from the drop-down menu and type “music business club” into the search bar.

Students will not be required to pay a membership fee during this first year of the club, De La Garza, said.

Students interested in the club may also sit in on future meetings.

The organization plans to meet at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month in Room 101 of Longwith.

The next scheduled meetings are Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

For additional information about the Music Business Club, visit www.facebook.com/musicbusinesstx.