This college, Hispanic Chamber team up for annual Core4Stem

Students can explore careers in STEM fields Nov. 4.

By Alan Torres

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The office of outreach and recruitment will host its annual Core4Stem family event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.

The event will be at Scobee Education Center and will begin at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Darryl Gaines, assistant to the center director at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Gaines works with NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., representing NASA Johnson Space center in the agency management council meetings and reviews.

Gaines previously worked as the deputy manager of the international space station where he was responsible for managing a budget of $3.8 billion.

“Mr. Gaines has dedicated his life’s work and commitment to helping others and for promoting NASA and STEM education as conduits for opportunities, careers and one of many pathways to a better way of life,” said Nicole France, senior coordinator for the office of outreach and recruitment.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is a co-sponsor of the event.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Experts in those areas will help students in those fields.

Some of the organizations that will be represented at the event are San Antonio Science, SASTEMIC and the Geek Bus, San Antonio Water System, Girls Inc. of San Antonio, Southwest Research Institute, and faculty and staff from this college.

In past years, the event has attracted up to 350 attendees, France said.

“Core4Stem is an outreach event where we invest in the future workforce,” France said. “Our goal is to have this event continue to grow and affect the career goals and dreams of our youth.”

For more information, visit alamo.edu/sac/care4stem17 or call 210-486-0390.