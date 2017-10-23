Austin P. Taylor, managing editor and journalism sophomore

Who are you?

Austin. P Taylor, journalism sophomore and managing editor of The Ranger.

What class inspired you to join The Ranger staff?

COMM 2311, Media Writing inspired me to join The Ranger. I am currently taking COMM 2315, News Reporting.

What was your favorite part of the TCCJA convention?

I guess eating the food, and networking for me was the great opportunity. Meeting journalists from the Express-News and People Newspapers.

What was the most fun part of the trip to Arlington?

Going around the campus, exploring their newspaper room. They had a significantly larger newsroom.

When will you graduate from this college and what will you do afterward?

I should graduate next spring or summer, and I will pursue my undergraduate studies at Texas State University or UTSA

Where do you want to be in five years?

I would like to look into a career in journalism, and I might look into getting my master’s.

Why are you interested in journalism or photography?

I used to write a lot, I enjoyed doing this and I love reporting work. I do have fun with it.

How did you contribute to the TCCJA multimedia package? Which award did you win?

Jessica Del Valle and I wrote half of the written portion of the package and we assembled our pieces together and submitted it. We as a team won an award for overall multimedia.

Read Austin’s viewpoint about TCCJA here.

To register for journalism or photography classes, call 210-486-1765, email aderfler@alamo.edu or visit Room 204 of Loftin Student Center.

Want to enter a raffle to win a gift card for Subway or this college’s cafeteria? Like, comment and share Austin’s article “President, executive team discuss concerns with students” on Facebook by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. The Ranger will announce winners Oct. 27 on Facebook.