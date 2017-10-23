Jessica Del Valle, sports editor and journalism sophomore

What class inspired you to join The Ranger staff?

I would say COMM 2311, Media Writing and COMM 1316, News Photo 1. Both classes prepared me to write and visually capture a photo and still be able to tell a story.

What was your favorite part of the TCCJA convention?

The sports workshops they offered. That day they had a sports photographer, radio host and writer. I was able to ask questions and get advice (about working) in the sports media field in three different mediums of journalism. It was great.

What was the most fun part of the trip to Arlington?

The live contest was the best part because all the editors got thrown out in a live simulation scene, and we had to gather all the information we could to produce a multimedia story — and also hanging out with the editors and our student photographers. It was a memorable trip.

When will you graduate from this college and what will you do afterward?

I just graduated with my associate’s this past summer. I plan on transferring to Texas State University in the fall of 2018 to complete my education. I plan on pursuing a bachelor of science in journalism and mass communication (sports media concentration).



Where do you want to be in five years?

Graduated with my bachelor’s degree, working for a sports media outlet and traveling, documenting everything I can tell the world about.

Why are you interested in journalism or photography?

Growing up, I loved writing and taking photos, and with today’s media growing so fast, I figured why not try to make a career out of it. So here I am trying to write and photograph every chance I get.

How did you contribute to the TCCJA multimedia package? Which award did you win?

I contributed to the story writing in the multimedia package, and The Ranger placed third out of 14 community colleges. It is the first year they added (the team package) to the live contest.

How will working for The Ranger help you reach your career goals?

Working for The Ranger will teach me leadership, responsibility, accountability and help me prepare for my job in my journalism career.

To register for journalism or photography classes, call 210-486-1765, email aderfler@alamo.edu or visit Room 204 of Loftin Student Center.

Want to enter a raffle to win a gift card for Subway or this college’s cafeteria? Like, comment and share Jessica’s article “Boxing program inspires discipline, confidence” on Facebook by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. The Ranger will announce winners Oct. 27 on Facebook.