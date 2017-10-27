Letter: Friday night entertainment

Editor:

Thank you for publishing the Sept. 22 article “ Scobee Planetarium offers shows to the public every Friday rain or shine.”

The Scobee Planetarium is a great opportunity for the community to be educated as well as entertained.

Given the fact that the Scobee is the only planetarium in San Antonio, I am thankful that admission prices are affordable for all to enjoy.

As a stressed-out student who is tight on funds, I am anticipating the next presentation.

Cristina Salais

Information Security/assurance freshman