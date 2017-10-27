Rangers lose to the Pirates, 154-71

Men's Basketball Game: Oct. 18, 2017. ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 6 Criminal justice sophomore Steven Walters tries to go up for a shot but gets stopped by Eric Connor, business freshman at Victoria College, sending it to a jump ball Oct. 18 in Candler. The Ranger lost 154-71. Brianna Rodrigue

The loss teaches accountability and the value of fundamental basketball.

J. Del Valle

Jdelvalle1@alamo.student.com

The Rangers suffered a massive loss against the Victoria College Pirates Oct. 18 in Candler.

“We’re not in panic mode. We take a loss like this on the chin. We don’t have to say too much,” Sam Casey, men’s head basketball coach said. The Rangers beat the Pirates by 1 point last year, 98-97.

Some of the errors on the court were minimum ball movement, ball protection, communication and defense.

“It’s a lot of little things that we take for granted,” Casey said. “I brought up personal accountability with the team. Just do your job and don’t worry about anything else.”

Oct. 14-15 The Rangers participated in the South Texas Jamboree tournament at Alamo City Christian gym. The Rangers won one game and lost three.

Twelve freshmen of the 16 players fill the majority of the roster this semester.

“The team did a lot of growing at that tournament. We are experiencing growing pains in a big way,” Casey said. “We are learning to play with each other.”

Lead scorer for the Pirates was liberal arts freshman La Morris McClena, with 29 points.

Architecture sophomore Brandon Stokes contributed 17 points. Five of his shots rained from the 3-point arc and had one jump shot.

“We flush this one away and keep working,” Casey said. “The team chemistry is great. We love each other.”

The next home game will be against Texas A&M University-San Antonio at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 in Candler.

Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under, students with student ID.