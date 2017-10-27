The Rangers wrangled championship team

Women's Basketball Game: Oct. 18, 2017. ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 5 Kinesology sophomore Kennedy McGovern dribbles past two Victoria college players Oct.18 in Candler. McGovern went for a shot but did not make it. The Rangers won 61-59. Natalie Harris

The women’s basketball team, won the game 61-59 with successful free throws with a minute left in the fourth quarter.

By J. Del Valle

Jdelvalle1@alamo.student.com

With a minute left in the fourth quarter the Rangers trolled the Pirates Oct. 18 in Candler. The intensity was high, and adrenaline was rushing for the Rangers because they have never defeated the Pirates under women’s head coach Haley Capestany in her four years here.

In the first half, Rangers and Pirates both started off strong defensively. The shooting momentum started off slow. The Rangers first basket was made from kinesiology freshman Celeste Arriaga.

She was fouled by kinesiology sophomore Brandy Escobar as she was driving in to the paint to make a layup. Arriaga was sent to the free throw line and successfully made both baskets.

The Pirates fast ball movement kept the Rangers shuffling down the court to stay toe to toe on defense. The Rangers trailed 5 points at the end of the first quarter 15-10, but a quick turnaround in the second quarter with man-to-man defense and consistent shooting, the Rangers took the lead by 2 points at the end of the first half, 26-24.

“We played amazing first half. Great defense and played smart.” Capestany said.

As the stakes got higher going into the second half, the Rangers started slipping in the third quarter with missed shots and turnovers, causing the Pirates to earn a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 46-34.

The last quarter of the game both teams went full throttle with full-court press on defense. Successful jump shots and layups helped the Rangers to lag by 5 points, 54-59.

At the 1:48 mark kinesiology sophomore Kennedy McGovern stole the ball from one of the Pirates’ shooting guards, as McGovern was going up for a layup, she was fouled in the process, resulting in an and-one.

With a minute left in the game and the score standing at 57-59, the Pirates had possession of the ball. They were called for traveling, which resulted in a turnover to the Rangers.

Capestany called a timeout at 49 seconds left in the game to regroup the team,

Kinesiology freshman Destiny Solis dubbed 2 points to the board with a quick layup to the basket, and the Rangers were tied 59-59.

As the Pirates were inbounding the ball, Solis swept through one of the Pirates’ shooting guard and stole the ball, which turned into a fast break layup.

Solis got fouled in the process and was sent to the free-throw line, where she made both shots, giving the Rangers the lead with 8 seconds left of the game.

The Rangers defended home court until the last couple of seconds of the game.

“We did great on defense and offense. I love my team,” Solis said. “Shout out to coach Haley. She pushes us hard at practice and it paid off tonight.”

Solis contributed 7 points to the Rangers’ win.

The Victoria College Pirates have won Texas Collegiate Club Sports League championship the past two years.

“Victoria College has always been the NO. 1 team in our league.” Capestany said.

The next game will be against St. Philip’s College, 6 P.M. Oct. 23. at St. Philip’s.