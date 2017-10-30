Society plans ‘friendlier’ induction

Phi Theta Kappa plans to open meetings to all students.

By Shamona Wali

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Officers of the Beta Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the college honor society, will host the fall induction ceremony in hot pink T-shirts to give the organization a friendlier and more relaxed approach.

The ceremony will be 7-8 p.m. Nov. 2 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

In previous ceremonies, the officers were required to wear business formal clothing.

“This semester is very exciting because we have brand-new officers, fresh new ideas and a passion to be as inclusive as we possibly can to all students on campus,” Vice President La-Tieka Sims, business sophomore, said in an interview Oct. 18.

Phi Theta Kappa will welcome about 200 new members at the ceremony out of about 300 who have joined.

This year’s theme for the national organization is “Utilizing the Tools in Your Toolbox.”

This semester, the officers created hot pink T-shirts to wear during the ceremony and will include them in “swag bags” for new members.

Phi Theta Kappa will open weekly meetings to the public starting Oct. 30.

The group meets 2-3 p.m. Mondays in the craft room of Loftin Student Center.

They will extend the deadline to join Phi Theta Kappa for the fall semester to December, Sims said.

New members are not required to participate in the induction ceremony.

“Although all speakers have not been confirmed yet, there will be a recent SAC graduate and former historian for Phi Theta Kappa named Elizabeth Hill who will be speaking to us during the ceremony,” Sims said.

“I will also be delivering a speech along with President Warren Hammonds. (liberal arts sophomore) and Treasurer Christy Mukolwe (business sophomore).”

President Robert Vela has also been formally invited to speak during the induction ceremony, but he had not responded by Oct. 25, she said.

“The induction ceremony is a great introduction to what Phi Theta Kappa will entail,” Mukolwe said Oct. 25 in an interview.

“It’s a time for you to recognize who you are and what your place will be in the organization for the future.

“In the past, we feel that students were unaware of what Phi Theta Kappa was, and they were somewhat scared to approach us. We want to change that this semester.”

Phi Theta Kappa will accept applications for new members after the fall induction ceremony. Students need a 3.5 grade-point average to join.

For more information on Phi Theta Kappa, email Sims at lsims12@alamo.edu.