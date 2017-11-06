Fajita sale today in mall funds Staff Senate

Staff Senate plans Turkey Trot and Angel Tree holiday projects.

By Sasha D. Robinson

Staff Senate will sell chicken and beef fajitas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 in the mall.

Prices for tacos are $3 for one taco and $5 for two tacos and a drink.

“We think that if we have the price for one taco is $3, why not spend two more dollars for an extra taco and a drink,” Staff Senate President Erica Alvarez said.

At its meeting, Nov. 2, Staff Senate discussed a recent fundraiser and talked about plans for holiday projects.

“We could not get the tacos out fast enough,” Alvarez said. “I think it was overwhelming because it was not enough hands on deck, and it was a small space to get in and out of the area we were in.”

The senate made $100 profit from selling beef and chicken tacos after spending $564 for food and supplies.

Staff Senate will have its “Turkey Trot” turkey giveaway Nov. 17 in the faculty/staff lounge of Loftin Student Center.

The Turkey Trot will be a Thanksgiving-themed potluck style lunch for staff that will serve turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing and other items.

Staff Senate Vice President Lenell Clay said in an interview Nov. 3 the Turkey Trot is a way to get staff around the campus to get to know each other.

“This is more for the get together than it is for the prizes,” Clay said. “People like prizes, so we will provide that to them.”

Staff will have the opportunity to win a turkey by playing games such as Loteria, or Mexican bingo, turkey bowling and the Turkey Trot or musical chairs.

The Angel Tree gift drive will start the same day as the Turkey Trot.

When staff signs in for the Turkey Trot, they will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Angel Tree gift drive by picking a name of a student from Beacon Hill Elementary.

Staff Senate Secretary Cynthia Escatel said students’ names will be on an ornament on a tree at the Turkey Trot.

“Staff can come in at their leisure and sign up,” Escatel said. “They will put the name of the student who they picked, and we will give the information when they will need to turn in the gift.”

Staff Senate will go to Beacon Hill Elementary for the Angel Tree Dec. 15 to deliver the gifts for the Angel Tree.

“If a student’s name was not pulled from the tree that day, we will put additional trees around campus,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the Angel Tree is for staff, but faculty has been known to join in as well.

“We have had some faculty come and want to pick an angel off the tree,” Alvarez said.

Staff Senate discussed their recent fundraiser at SACtacular.

For more information, call Alvarez at 210-486-1702 or Escatel at 210-486-1139.