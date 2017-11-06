Honor society considers October blood drive a success

Donors can give until 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in Loftin Student Center.

By Shamona Wali

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Thirty-four students donated blood in a drive Oct. 16-17 sponsored by the Beta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the college honor society in partnership with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

Current blood supplies remain at less than one day’s demand in San Antonio, so the need for donors is critical now, according to the center’s website at https://southtexasblood.org/.

The office of student life is sponsoring another drive with the blood and tissue center until 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The vice president of Phi Theta Kappa, La-Tieka Sims, business sophomore, discussed the society’s efforts in the Oct. 16-17 blood drive.

“We titled this event Be A Match, Save A Life because we want students, teachers and faculty to see that with their contribution they would be able to potentially save a life,” she said during an interview Oct. 16. “We put up music, games, prizes and even had snacks to entice students to come and join us.”

A total of 47 people registered for blood donations, and 34 out of the 47 were able to donate blood in the mobile donor van.

For the bone marrow registry, the goal was to have at least 10 people sign up, Sims said. By the end of both days, there were about 25 people who were able to register.

“The SAC PR team and the members of Phi Theta Kappa played a huge role in the success of our event,” Sims said. “Both organizations donated all the snacks, drinks and prizes used during the event which was a huge help in our efforts. We decided to get involved in creating this event because we wanted to strengthen our presence on campus while also helping with a great cause.”

Those who cannot donate Nov. 6 may do so at 6211 Interstate 10 West at First Park Ten. For information, visit the website at https://southtexasblood.org/give-now or call the office at 210-731-5590.

The office is open 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30-4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The qualifications to be a blood donor are have good health, be at least 17 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds, according to the website.

For the bone marrow registry, people can donate at the center’s mobile donor van at Pittman Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St. The van is open 8:30 a.m-2:30 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, the center will test to see if potential donors are eligible, according to the website.

For further information, call 210-731-5590.