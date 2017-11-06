Letter: Know the law, don’t escalate confrontation

Editor:

With the way things have been going on in our country, I think it’s a good thing events such as “Know your rights” are happening on campus.

As a minority, I can relate to the Oct. 3 article “Knowing your rights can save you.” As a society, we paint a picture of law enforcement officers being terrible people. While there are some bad apples, we cannot live in fear believing law enforcement is out to get us.

The best way we can deal with this is by being knowledgeable about our laws and avoiding confrontation. Harassment isn’t always avoidable, but escalating the situation will only make things worse.

Erick Licea

Communications sophomore