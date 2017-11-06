Letter: Spread domestic violence awareness

Editor:

The article “Clothesline project to raise awareness of domestic violence” published Oct. 6 stands out to me because I once dated someone who was the unfortunate victim of domestic violence.

The students should make the effort to spread the awareness further, perhaps also walking around the outskirts of the school to promote it outside of the campus.

This can also be used as an opportunity to help some individuals outside of the campus.

Not many people are willing to seek help in cases of domestic violence because of the nature of their fear.

This event shows there is support and understanding for victims of domestic violence.

Jacob Dulaney

Nursing freshman