Successful alumni encourage successful students

Students need to see that this college can lead to their goals.

Student success: It’s not difficult a term to comprehend. Yet, the district’s convoluted constructs of trickle down academics have shrouded the meaning.

Success can be measured in myriad ways, but, in its most rudimentary form, it can be measured by one’s ability to achieve a set goal, such as earning a degree or certificate or completing a few interesting classes, and the obtainment of contentment.

However, we don’t have a vice chancellor for self-realization, so it takes seeing success to remind students it is obtainable.

Spectacular, expansive or far-reaching dreams may be few and far realized in students’ homes.

Sitting before the very totem of one’s ambition can illuminate the opportunities often awarded with hard work and perseverance, allowing students to expand their definition of success.

This college needs to continue showing students this college’s alumni who went on to be internationally recognized artists, like Erik Parker, or successful civil engineers, like Andrea M. Narendorf, or critically acclaimed journalists, like John Quinones.

We want more of this.

Bring in the owners of successful businesses in this city, and show business majors what entrepreneurship really entails.

Shell out for an expert in C++ or JavaScript, like Scott Meyers or Reginald Braithwaite, for the computer programming majors. Or be really progressive and bring in a female programmer.

Contact Adam Sadowsky, president of Synn Labs, LLC. and innovator in combining technology and art, for the art majors and music business majors.

By offering students the opportunity to see their dreams realized by this college’s successful alumni, this college can remind students why they sacrifice time with their family and friends or earning money for a degree or certificate that can often feel devoid of value.

Seeing the obtainability of high-level goals through this college’s alumni reminds students why they fight every day getting a paper in, cramming for a test after reading chapters day in and day out or why they commit themselves to a degree or certificate without instant gratification and often forgotten justification.

If the college wants students to succeed, show them examples of what dedication and perseverance can achieve and introduce them to more people who can feed their aspirations.