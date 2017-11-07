District 9 trustee to be appointed tonight

The Ranger interviewed the eight applicants.

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

The board of trustees will interview and potentially appoint one of eight applicants to the interim District 9 trustee position at a special board meeting 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 7, at Killen Center.

The District 9 position opened when the late trustee Jim Rindfuss died Aug. 15.

Several board members said they opted to appoint an interim trustee because a special election would be costly, and the interim trustee will need to run for the position during the May election and again in 2020 when Rindfuss’ term ends.

In an interview Oct. 1, district general counsel Ross Laughead said the applicants’ interviews will be in closed session.

After the interview process, the board will conduct a roll-call vote until a majority has agreed to appoint an applicant to the interim District 9 position.

The Ranger submitted an information request Oct. 19 for the list of applicants and their résumés. The Ranger received the information Nov. 2 and the eight applicants were interviewed Nov. 5-6 using a uniform series of questions.

Their responses can be found here.