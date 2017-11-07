Felix Grieder, engineer at USAA

Why are you applying for the District 9 position?

Grieder, 64, said he is very passionate about higher education and providing opportunities for all residents of Bexar County to pursue higher education and career opportunities.

He said he is passionate about ensuring residents have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

He is very passionate about serving the district. It is his home district, and he said it is so important that constituents are provided quality and affordable education.

What qualifications do you have that make you a valuable candidate?

Grieder said he has been a life-long supporter of higher education, as evidenced by his advanced degrees.

Grieder has a Bachelor of Science in international affairs, a Master of Science in government and a Master of Science in national strategy and policy.

He said he has five children and five grandchildren, and he has encouraged them all to pursue higher education.

Two children attended Ivy League schools, two children attended public universities in Texas and one child went through a community college program.

Grieder stressed the importance of having quality and affordable access to higher education in locations that are accessible.

What makes you a good representative for the constituents of District 9?

Grieder said he is familiar with the boundaries, demographics and opportunities available in District 9 where he has resided for 14 years.

How closely have you followed the board of trustees, and how well do you feel they function?

Grieder said he was a candidate for the District 9 position during the last election but lost to the late District 9 incumbent Jim Rindfuss, meaning Grieder is very familiar with the board and the district.

Grieder said he would like to help the board build a consensus and collaborate with the community.

He said he understands there are divisions in the board, and he would like to help heal them for the benefit of the community.

Have you enrolled in any classes in the Alamo Colleges?

Grieder said he has not enrolled in any classes in the Alamo Colleges, but he has attended a seminar at Northeast Lakeview College.

What issues are you concerned about that you would like to see addressed by the board? Do you have any special interest in the two colleges in your district?

Grieder said Northeast Lakeview College’s accreditation is important to him, and he would like to see accreditation across the district maintained.

He said he would like the district to continue to pursue innovations to stay ahead of the curve.

Grieder said it is important to provide information about workforce training to residents who are not interested in or able to afford attending a four-year university.

He said it is very important to support local military veterans, ensuring they have educational opportunities and services convenient to them.

Grieder only identified Northeast Lakeview College as a college in District 9.

How did you find out about the District 9 vacancy and application? Did a current board member approach you, and how well do you know them?

Grieder said several people who supported him during his previous campaign notified him about the trustee position.

He said he became acquainted with several board members during his previous campaign, but he has not worked with any board members.