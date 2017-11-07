Joe Sanchez, juvenile probation department administrator

Why are you applying for the District 9 position?

Sanchez said he applied for the position because he has been in education for 45 years and would like to give back.

What qualifications do you have that make you a valuable candidate?

Sanchez was a board member for the New Frontier Charter School on the South Side.

He was previously the superintendent for administration in Harlandale Independent School District, which he said put him in charge of board policy, leadership programs, athletics, child nutrition programs, the social work department and guidance counseling.

Sanchez said he realizes board members do not focus on management, outside of the chancellor, but on policy development.

He said he understands the inner-workings of boards and their parameters, which he said is important because boards are not intended to administer but to develop and set policy and work with the chancellor.

What makes you a good representative of the constituents of District 9?

Sanchez said he has experience working with budgets, and he said constituents are looking for fiscally responsible representatives.

Sanchez said a board must also consider staff and faculty input when making decisions to ensure the best learning environment for students.

Sanchez said he has lived in District 9 for four-and-a-half years and has a good reputation in his profession and his civic involvement.

He said District 9 is very diverse. He praised the Alamo Colleges for “generating” students that can go into the workforce.

How closely have you followed the board of trustees, and how well do you feel they function?

Sanchez said the board has done well at being inclusive of faculty and staff, citing the student trustee and the various faculty and staff councils.

He said the board has done an outstanding job working together, saying they passed a bond issue by 70 percent.

The May 2017 bond issue was passed by 67 percent of 10.71 percent of eligible voters in this city.

Sanchez said the board has established a successful learning environment for students, citing the increase in graduation rates.

Have you enrolled in any classes in the Alamo Colleges?

Sanchez said he attended this college in 1967 because a council of parent-teacher associations awarded him a $500 scholarship to this college after he graduated 30th in his class.

What are issues you are concerned about that you would like to see addressed by the board? Any special interest in the two colleges in your district?

Sanchez said his only interest is to continue the good work the board is already doing.

He had no particular issues at this college or Northeast Lakeview College he would like to address at this time.

He said his only interest is to partner with the board of trustees.

How did you find out about the District 9 vacancy and application? Were you approached by a current board member? How do you know them?

Board Chair Yvonne Katz, District 7 trustee, hired Sanchez in Harlandale Independent School District. At the time, Katz was the superintendent of the district, and she hired Sanchez as the director of personnel.

He said he worked with District 5 trustee Roberto Zárate in Edgewood Independent School District.

Sanchez said he met other board members, including District 8 trustee Clint Kingsbery, but he does not know them personally.