Women’s basketball trampled Palominos, 78-63

Kinesiology freshman Celeste Arriaga tries to disrupt a pass against her opponent but is unsuccessful. The Rangers won 78-63 against The Palominos Oct. 25 at Palo Alto College aquatic and athletic center. Aaron Garcia

The coach attributed the win to being “better on communication, defense and transition.”

By J. Del Valle

Coming off the Oct. 23. loss against the St. Philip’s Tigers, the Rangers bounced back and beat the Palominos by 15 points Oct. 25 in the aquatic and athletic center at Palo Alto College. The Rangers dominated all four quarters of the game.

In the first half of the game, the Rangers were up by 11 points, 34-43.

The Rangers started off strong with effective jump shots and layups to the rim.

Criminal justice freshman Jordan Foster scored 23 points for the Rangers. Fifteen of her points were in the first quarter.

The Rangers’ ball movement into the paint was quick with strong passes that led to smooth layups.

At the 7:45 minute mark in the second quarter, the score stood at 29-19, with the Palominos trailing 10 points. The Rangers kept the lead against the Palominos by outscoring them 10 points or more throughout play.

In the second half of the game, the Palominos lacked communication on offense but made up for it with four steals on defense.

At the end of the third quarter, the Rangers were up by 18 points.

The Palominos scored 15 points in the second half of the game.

Lead scorer for the Palominos was kinesiology sophomore Chyanna Gomez with 13 points.

“We dominated as a team tonight. And did much better from Monday’s game,” kinesiology freshman Celeste Arriaga said. “Pushing the ball more is what we need to focus on for the next game”

The next home game will be against the Trinity Tigers at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 in Candler.

Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger and students with college ID.