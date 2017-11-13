Advisers need to study the needs of students

PINs are one of the problems, but advisers need to learn programs first.

The advising center needs a new game plan.

Students completing 15, 30 and 45 hours will have to see an adviser to obtain a personal identification number, or PIN, to register for spring classes beginning today.

The procedure debuted last fall and was a disaster.

Forcing students to meet with their advisers can be an inconvenience. It doesn’t help when students have to wait an hour or longer to be seen.

Some students waited to be seen and didn’t even get in. The front desk representative gave PINs to students instead.

Advisers have hundreds of students to oversee.

The 30-hour mark to meet with an adviser is a great way to touch base and follow up with students, but 15 hours is too soon. Some students who start college have an idea of what to pursue but others don’t.

Those are just a few of the problems. The main problem is the advisers don’t know the college’s programs.

The advisers’ job is to offer the best course of action to get to graduation or transfer.

We used to have a printed college bulletin that explained all the programs and courses of study. It was an easy reference for students, faculty and staff.

The digital version doesn’t seem to be adequate for advisers’ needs.

Advisers don’t know enough to direct students to different degree plans.

They need to brush up on what the college offers and how various programs work so they can actually help students.

Scheduling and program flexibility attract potential students. The advising department needs to understand that.