Letter: Setting an example

Editor:

The subject of “Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Impacts Local Youth” in the Nov. 6, 2017, issue of The Ranger is not talked about enough and should be given more attention.

We have college students trying to impact the lives of children, a perfect example of the expansion of higher education and community service.

The participants have the audacity to make a difference and break down some of the barriers of our diverse world.

This program should be commended and supported for its success, and students should be encouraged by the initiative.

You learn, then you lead; wisdom is not given, it is received. You can be the difference.

Thank you for giving back to those who need it most.

Steven Graham

Accounting Sophomore