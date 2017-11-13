Men’s basketball team loses fourth game in a row, 75-62

Lorena Torres Romero ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 5 Psychology freshman Hyshone Fisher keeps the ball away from education sophomore Zach Adair of Southwest Texas Junior College during the men’s basketball game Nov. 8 in Candler. The Rangers lost 62-75. Photo by Ashley Bailey

We need to find rhythm, chemistry and consistency as a team. Mario Garza, kinesiology freshman and video coordinator for the men’s basketball team, said.

By J. Del Valle

jdelvalle1@student.alamo.edu

The last four games have been a struggle for the Rangers. One of the problems they are facing is not being able to contain their lead during the game and finish strong.

“When you have the advantage of being young and athletic, you have the disadvantage of being young.” Sam Casey, men’s head basketball coach, said Nov 8 in Candler.

“We played a team that is very mature and understands the level of the game. They know what it takes to play for 40 minutes and how to finish it. We still don’t understand that,” Casey said.

The Rangers played the first half with poise and patience. They started off slow and some passes slipped through their fingers. At the 1:44 mark the teams were tied at 30-30. But the Rangers trailed behind the Cowboys at halftime by 3 points, 35-32.

Lead scorer for the Rangers was liberal arts freshman Chancelor Whigham with 22 points.

The Rangers also struggled with not boxing out their defenders and weak passes that caused turnovers.

Criminal justice sophomore Daniel Martinez had 19 points for the Cowboys.

In the second half, the Rangers panicked and confusion reigned, but their defense is what kept them in the game. The Rangers were able to have the ball possession turned over to them with excellent double-teaming on the Cowboys inbound play.

Psychology freshman Hyshone Fisher contributed 10 points, solely from the free-throw line, one 3-pointer and two jump shots that added his total points to 17.

SWTJC education sophomore Zach Adair led the team with 20 points.

“Every team has it flaws and ours is staying inconsistent and we have yet to fix our flaw,” Garza said.

Southwest Texas Junior College is second place in the Texas Collegiate Club Sports League.

The next game is scheduled against Coastal Bend College at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 in Beeville, Texas.

The next home game will be against Northeast Lakeview College at 8 p.m. Nov. 27 in Candler. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger and students with college ID.