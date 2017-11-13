Men’s basketball team loses to Trinity University club intramurals, 81-72

Men's Basketball Game: Nov. 6, 2017 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 5 Kinesiology freshman J.T. Kamps II went for a layup adding 2 points to the board in the first half of the game against Trinity University Nov. 6 in Candler. Kamps accumulated 4 points and four fouls during the game. Brianna Rodrigue

Unfortunate and poorly efficient playing resulted in the loss Nov. 6.

By J. Del Valle

jdelvalle1@student.alamo.edu

Trinity University men’s basketball club team had their first win after starting with a 0-4 record this season. Referee calls shifted the game, playing a huge role in the loss for the Ranger Nov. 6 in Candler.

“Our team couldn’t play aggressively on defense without being called for a hand check,” Sam Casey, men’s head basketball coach, said.

In the first half, coming off the bench was shooting guard and biomedical freshman Isiah Trejo who contributed 8 points for the Rangers.

“Trejo played great tonight, he’s coachable and been doing well at practice. He deserved to start tonight,” Casey said.

Logan Simmons, president and founder of Trinity men’s basketball club team, said, “I love playing basketball, and realized we didn’t have a club basketball team on campus.”

Trinity shooting guard and psychology freshman, Devon Ledbetter led the team with 29 points and second in scoring was accounting senior Spyros Defterasos with 21 points for Trinity.

“We play a lot of pick-up games at Trinity and I decided to start a club team to play against different colleges,” Simmons said.

Ranger shooting guard and architecture sophomore, Brandon Stokes dominated from the 3-point line. Stokes contributed 16 points, four of his shots rained from the 3-point line.

The Rangers had complete control of the game with a 9-point lead at half-time, but in the second half, Trinity gained ball control and shooting became effective.

With the Rangers momentum starting to slow down at the 7:27 mark is when Trinity started to pick up on the Rangers mistakes and took the lead, 63-60.

The Rangers started having major turnovers, such as for traveling, which gave Trinity possession of the ball to make efficient shots.

With the last three minutes of the game, the Rangers started shooting from the 3-point line, which was unsuccessful.

Liberal arts freshman Chancelor Whigham contributed 18 points for the Rangers, 6 were from two 3 pointers.

The next game will be against Coastal Bend College at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 in Beeville.

Next home game will be against Northeast Lakeview College at 8 p.m. Nov. 27 in Candler.

Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger and students with college ID.