All Alamo Colleges are officially accredited

Northeast Lakeview College is accredited for the first time.

By Zachary-Taylor Wright

zwright9@student.alamo.edu

According to emails from this college’s president, the chancellor and the president of Northwest Vista College, the three colleges placed on warning status and denied reaffirmation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges were reaffirmed and Northeast Lakeview College was accredited at the Dec. 5 business meeting.

President Robert Vela emailed faculty and staff at this college at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 5, stating he learned “earlier today” SACSCOC reaffirmed this college and St. Philip’s and Northwest Vista colleges. His email also stated that Northeast Lakeview College was accredited at the annual SACSCOC conference.

Vela’s email clarified that this college was reaffirmed without any recommendations through June 2026.

Vela said the college expects to receive an official letter from SACSCOC in January.

In an interview Dec. 5, Dr. Pamela Cravey, SACSCOC coordinator of communications and external affairs, confirmed the information stated in the administrators’ emails but said she was unsure if the removal of warning status is equivalent to being reaffirmed “without any recommendations” as stated by Vela.

Cravey said she had not heard that phrase used before, and the categories she had been given specifically stated the colleges were reaffirmed and warning statuses were removed.

According to an email from Chancellor Bruce Leslie sent at 11:42 a.m., the colleges were notified of their reaffirmation and newfound accreditation during SACSCOC’s annual meeting.

The three colleges were denied reaffirmation and placed on a warning status December 2016 after a SACSCOC site visit in September 2016.

This is the first time Northeast Lakeview College has been accredited since opening in 2006. The college applied for accreditation and had SACSCOC site visits in 2007 and 2011.

Cravey said SACSCOC would release brief information on the SACSCOC decisions Dec. 13 and full public disclosures will be posted to the SACSCOC website Dec. 14.

She was unsure if additional information would be provided on institutions that had sanctions removed.