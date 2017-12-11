Car slams Tobin Lofts parking garage

Driver was taken to the hospital.

By Austin P. Taylor

A black Mitsubishi Outlander collided head on into the side of the parking garage at West Park Avenue and Loop Road this morning about 11:30 a.m.

The car mounted the curb, hit a tree and the back of an Alamo Colleges Police Department patrol car, removing the patrol car’s back bumper.

Sgt. James Rodriguez said officers could not identify how fast the car was going before the crash, but the driver must have been travelling over 20 mph to hit the side of the garage. The speed limit on Loop Road is 10 mph.

Responding ACPD officers said the driver appeared to lose control of his vehicle. How the driver lost control of the vehicle is currently unknown.

The front of the vehicle caved in from the impact with the parking garage. The airbag was deployed.

Three ACPD officers were on scene when The Ranger arrived and had cleared the street of vehicles. The wrecked vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck and removed from the scene at 12:16 p.m.

Officers said the driver’s head was injured in the crash. The driver was conscious and taken to a hospital, which officers could not identify, shortly after the wreck.

District Police Chief Don Adams sent out an email saying the scene was cleared at 12:36 p.m.