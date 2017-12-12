Dean and VPs will be relocating in spring

Current Fletcher renovation continues to upgrade the offices in administrators’ building.

By Sasha D. Robinson

srobinson26@student.alamo.edu

Renovation of offices on the third floor of Fletcher Administration Center is costing $804,701 of district funds.

Projects include the offices of the dean of professional and technical education, the dean of student success, and director of student conduct and Title IX.

Since Oct. 31, 2016, the offices of the dean of student success and director of student conduct and Title IX has been in Room 101 in the nursing complex, and the dean of professional and technical education has been in Room 208 of Fletcher.

John Strybos, vice chancellor of facilities and construction management, said in an email on Dec. 10, the renovations to the offices vice president of college services, the vice president of student success and the vice president of student services will add two conference rooms and a break room to the building.

When renovations are complete, the office of the dean of professional and technical education will move to Room 309 of Fletcher and the vice presidents office will move to Room 301 of Fletcher.

Renovations are expected to be complete by Feb. 1 and the offices will be ready to be used after spring break.

Administrative services specialist Isabel Castañeda of the office of the dean of professional and technical education said the change has been convenient.

“I am used to the change,” Castañeda said. “I am not upset. To me, it is more convenient from the parking lot to the office. It does not bother me at all.”

Castañeda, who has worked in the dean’s office for three years and has been with this college for 17 years, said she usually took the stairs to the office on the third floor of Fletcher.

“I took the stairs as a wellness for me, and it was an initiative for me to get into shape,” Castañeda said.

Jacob-Aiden Martinez, director of student conduct and Title IX, said in an email that his staff did not mind moving to the nursing building and enjoys the suite of offices they occupy.

According to an Oct. 25 email from Strybos, in 2015, the Fletcher third floor president’s office renovation cost $1,552,627, and in 2011, renovation to the office of the dean of arts and sciences cost $100,000.

Other past renovations in Fletcher were: replacement of the main air handling units and variable air volume boxes, corridor improvements, replacement of the fire suppression system in the backup data center, conversion of the print shop, installation of the UPS store and the addition of an emergency generator for the backup data center.

Other projects for the college include: a new parking garage with a child care center, renovation to Chance Academic Center, improvements to the physical plant and the First Responders Academy classroom and training facilities.