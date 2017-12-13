Board appoints new vice chancellor of academic success

Vice chancellor plans to continue the implementation process of the Alamo Pathways.

Alison Graef and Austin P. Taylor

agraef@student,alamo.edu and

ataylor160@student.alamo.edu

The board of trustees approved the appointment of George Railey Jr. to vice chancellor of academic success at the regular board meeting Dec. 12 at Killen Center.

In a Dec. 12 interview, Chancellor Bruce Leslie said Railey stood out to the board because of his references, experience and professionalism.

“Everybody was very positive about his style, his approach, his professionalism,” Leslie said. “It said ‘maturity through experience’ that really, I think, was reflected in him through the interview process and the references.”

Leslie Railey seems well respected by the faculty and staff at other colleges he has served at and is knowledgeable of the pathways project, which Leslie said was also important to the selection process.

“He had a wide variety of experiences and a lot of positive comments from the faculty and staff he has served with, so he is highly respected,” Leslie said.

Leslie said the board wanted someone who would start where the former vice chancellor for academic success, Jo-Carol Fabianke, left off in implementing the pathways model.

Three meet-and-greets were held Dec. 6-8 at Killen so faculty, staff and administrators could meet the three finalists for the position. Railey was the only finalist not currently or formerly employed at Alamo Colleges. Ruth Dalrymple, associate vice chancellor for academic partnerships and initiatives and former interim president at St. Philip’s College, and Dr. Amy Whitworth, vice president for academic success at Northwest Vista College, were also considered for the position.

Railey is currently serving as the vice president of academic affairs for Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif.

He earned an Ed.D. in higher education administration at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., and a master’s and bachelor’s degree in music education at Eastern Kentucky University.

Railey was a professor of music prior to serving as chair of the humanities and fine arts division at Somerset Community and Technical College System in Kentucky.

He has served as dean of humanities and social sciences in the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento, Calif. He served as dean of instructional services and arts and sciences at Columbia College and dean of instructional services at Modesto Junior College—both are of the Yosemite Community College District in Modesto, Calif.

He has served as vice president of academic services at Chabot College in Hayward, Calif., and vice chancellor of educational services and institutional effectiveness at State Center Community College District in Oakhurst, Calif.

At a Dec. 8 candidate meet-and-greet with Alamo Colleges’ faculty, staff and administrators, Railey spoke with guests about Alamo Pathways, saying this district is “way ahead of the state of California” in its implementation of pathways.

Railey said Alan Hancock College is working on creating a pathway to help students move from noncredit courses to credit courses. However, in its current state, Railey does not feel the pathway is “articulated in a fashion that makes sense for students.”

He said his priority as vice chancellor for academic success would be to focus on the implementation of pathways.

“What that would look like is a conversation with all the parties involved,” Railey said.

“The presidents, the vice presidents. Finding out where they are right now with pathways, what challenges they’re having and giving them advice on where to go from there.”

Railey said he wants to encourage cooperation and build relationships with the heads of each college.

“The main thing is building relationships with the president and with all the people with whom I work … that’s what I rely on to do my work,” he said.