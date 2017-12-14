The Ranger
Gun threats force lockdown at Travis Early College High School

By on Top News
A San Antonio Police Department officer patrols the grounds of Travis Early College High School with an assault rifle Dec. 14. A male teenager threatened his former girlfriend, a Travis student, through text messages saying he would harm her with a gun, said Douglas Greene, SAPD public information officer. The Alamo College Police Department was the first on scene. Brianna Rodrigue

Suspect surrendered to police less than two hours later. 

SAPD Sgt. Epi notifies two officers that they can put their assault rifles away, but to still be on the lookout Dec. 14 on West Dewey Place across from Travis Early College High School. Douglas Greene, SAPD public information officer, said the male was not at the school, but threatened to go there. The male was brought to Travis around noon by family members and was taken into custody, Greene said. The school was on lockdown until 1:05 p.m. Brianna Rodrigue

Austin P. Taylor

ataylor160@student.alamo.edu

At 10:23 a.m. Thursday, a lockdown at Travis Early College High School was issued after a student received threatening text messages from a former boyfriend.

Officers of the city, Alamo Colleges and San Antonio Independent School District’s police departments responded.

An unnamed male suspect texted threatening messages, including the use of a firearm, to a female student at Travis.

The suspect was not at Travis at that time of the texting but arrived with his family on the campus shortly afterwards and surrendered himself to police.

Police apprehended the suspect at 12:07 p.m. He did not produce a weapon upon his arrest.

The suspect is of age to be tried as an adult, police said.

Joe Pabon, Alamo College’s police deputy chief, updates President Robert Vela about the situation at Travis Early College High School Dec. 14. SAPD officer J. Diaz said the male and female were previously in a relationship and there was an argument between them, which led to the threats. Brianna Roldrigue

SAISD’s police department will file any charges against the suspect.

Douglas Greene, SAPD public information officer, said, “When, you’re talking about threats and you’re including a weapon, that’s a felony charge. It’s one thing if I threaten to fight you and beat you up physically, it’s a misdemeanor charge. But once you introduce a weapon and you instill a credible fear in the victim, that’s a serious charge.”

Douglas said that he didn’t know of any past crimes committed by the suspect.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:05 p.m.

