Women’s basketball team lose to TAMUSA

The Rangers lose by 23 points to Jaguars in Candler, 79-56.

J. Del Valle

This fall semester the women’s basketball team has shown growth on communication and defense, but not enough to beat Texas A&M University at San Antonio. They went down 79-59 Nov. 29 in Candler.

In the first quarter of the game, it was seen with the Rangers ahead by 2 points, 18-16. The intensity and aggressiveness was seen from both teams. The first half can be summed up with constant fouls that sent both teams to the free-throw line.

Kinesiology freshman and Rangers point guard Destiny Solis contributed 8 points. “The first half we dominated, everybody talked and we’re on one level as a team,” Solis Said.

Kinesiology sophomore Kennedy McGovern led the team with 15 points and also had excruciating block on a Jaguar player in the third quarter when defense started to step up against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars Megan Trinquier had 28 points with three of her were shots 3-pointers for the Jaguars.

“I know we lost, but I’m proud of them because I saw improvement in their game tonight,” Haley Capestany women’s head basketball coach, said. “If one player was getting down, the other will pick them back up,” she said. “There was a lot of positive coming out of this game.”

The Rangers look to close out the fall season with one game left.

Last game for the fall semester will be against Temple College at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in Candler.

Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under, students with student ID.