Make faculty mentoring work

Faculty mentors should be approachable; students should heed advice.

This college has piloted a mentor program since fall 2016, and a mentor program will be formalized and implemented in all Alamo Colleges by fall 2018.

Ideally, all mentors will be approachable and relatable. If students receive a mentor from their discipline, that mentor should be able to express their passion for that field and relay their life experiences to their mentee.

Mentors need to respond to the needs of their mentees in a timely manner to help their mentees avoid unnecessary

stress.

While it is unfair to expect mentors to have the answer to every question, they should be able to work with a mentee to find the necessary resources.

Hopefully, mentors will be able to help students navigate the complexities of the college experience. Registration, navigating Canvas and maintaining a feasible schedule are all aspects of life that students struggle with.

These mentors will not only be helping students with their academic affairs. Eventually a student will open up to a

mentor and personal issues will be discussed.

When students speak with their mentors, private information should remain confidential.

If students apply for an academic mentor, they should get one.

Even if students cannot get a mentor within their discipline, having a faculty mentor is still helpful.

Students who receive a mentor need to keep up communication with their mentor and be on time for appointments.

If students only contact their mentor when something bad happens, they won’t be able to build rapport.

Students will bear much of the responsibility for the success of this program by asking mentors for whatever help they need and then heeding that advice.