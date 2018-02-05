Panel discussion opens Black History Month

Military veterans speak on experiences.

Deandra Gonzalez

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

This college will kick off Black History Month with a panel discussion 10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Feb. 6 in Room 218 of the nursing and allied health complex.

The theme this year is “African-Americans in Times of War.”

The annual theme each year is chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The association, founders of Black History Month in 1915, dedicates to promoting and preserving Black History and culture.

In an interview Jan. 29, with Dr. Barbara Knotts, chair of creative multimedia, described the theme as fitting in perfectly with the opening of the Victory Center this summer. Knotts is also the chair of the Black History Month Committee for this college.

“With our new Veterans Center opening, we thought it was very fitting to open our ceremony with the various armed forces and be apart of that celebration soon,” she said.

The Victory Center will be open for veterans and active military members to help with services such as academic advising, financial aid, registration and emotional support. The center, which cost $7.6 million, was approved to be built in July 2015 and has been under construction since November 2016.

Six speakers will cover their experiences in the military and armed forces.

They are Billy Gordon, president of Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers, Turner McGarity, Vietnam war veteran, Rick Sinkfield, president of San Antonio Chapter-Tuskegee Airmen, Ethel Singleton, Ret. Lt. Colonel- U.S. Airforce, Tracey Yeomans, member of the women veterans of San Antonio, and James Bynum WWII veteran.

“Each one of them will share some of their experience as they were coming through their career when they were serving in various branches of service,” she said.

She said they would discuss such topics as difficulties and mentoring.

Knotts invites all students, faculty and classes to join.

“We have reached out to the history department and to faculty members to bring their classes and encourage their students to attend,” she said.

There will be a list for students in history courses to sign to receive credit for attending.

Drinks and refreshments will be provided at the event.

Upcoming events for Black History Month are Open Mic Poetry 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 8 in Loftin Student Center, Taste of Caribbean 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin, The Dating Game 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 14 in the cafeteria of Loftin, African American Read-In 1:40 p.m.-2:55 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Library Performance Area on the fourth floor of Moody Learning Center, and African Festival 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Fiesta Room.

For more information, call Dr. Barbara Knotts at 210-486-0593.