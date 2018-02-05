Three make team at volleyball tryouts

To adhere to league rules, the team is still looking for players, coach says.

Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo

Women’s volleyball tryouts took place Jan. 24 in Gym 2 of Candler Physical Education Center, but the team will require more players before the first game, coach Pichardo Rauel Jr. said in an interview after tryouts concluded.

Rauel said the team now has five players, but league rules say teams need at least seven members.

The new players are education freshman Bellaneyra Avila Alegria and kinesiology sophomore Lillie Freeman.

Rauel could not provide the final player’s information.

During tryouts, Rauel had the women run a series of drills that tested their ability to serve, pass, set and communicate on the volleyballcourt.

Rauel said he was pleased with the efforts of those who tried out.

“They’ve got great potential,” he said. “All the skills are there, a little rusty, but we can work it off.”

He said the biggest things he looks for in a player are attitude, hand-eye coordination and a good work ethic.

Freeman said she chose to join the team because she played two years in high school and missed the sport.

She said she sees the volleyball team as a way to stay active.

Alegria said she has five years of volleyball experience and chose to join the team as a means of participating more at this college outside the classroom.

The Rangers record for the season sits at 3-4.

Their next game is against Trinity University 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in Webster Gymnasium.