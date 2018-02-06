Knowledge is free at the library

Reserve desk provides some textbooks and other material from faculty members.

Kathya Anguiano

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

If students are waiting for textbooks to be delivered or if they cannot afford to buy or rent a textbook, the college library has programs, such as books on reserve, online books or endless bookshelves with plenty of material that students can check out.

The reserve desk in Room 409 of Moody Learning Center consists of two collections.

The first collection consists of items provided by the professors and are generally assigned for a two-hour loan period including books, DVDs, CDs, book chapters, articles, and instructors’ materials. Students may check out one reserve item at a time and may not leave the building.

The second collection is an electronic reserve, which consists of book chapters, articles, test reviews, instructors’ notes or other photocopied material.

Students can access electronic reserve items through the library’s Discovery 24/7 by course or instructor name through any internet-connected device, library assistant Leticia Alvarado said.

Students can access the database by going to https://saclib.on.worldcat.org/discovery.

To take advantage of these resources, students must present both their Banner and their Student ID at the reserve desk in Moody to check items out.

Students can also request a certain book, at no additional cost, that is not available at this college but available at another Alamo College.

The requested book will be available to them in Room 409 of Moody within 24 hours.

To take advantage of the resources the library has to offer, visit during their hours, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8-4 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call the reserve desk at 210-486-0582.