Student SPJ chapter plans conference

Freedom of Information Foundation executive director will speak.

Victoria Lee Zamora

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Region 8 Society of Professional Journalists spring conference will be hosted by the student SPJ chapter at this college March 2-3.

“It is the first time the conference is being hosted at this college. We are the only community college to have a SPJ chapter,” SPJ President Zachary-Taylor Wright said in an interview Jan 29.

Wright, a journalism sophomore, has been president of the student organization since the fall.

“It felt nice when I was appointed to be president. I was vice president the year before, so I wanted to keep the momentum going,” Wright said.

Twelve regions make up the national organization, and each region has multiple chapters. Region 8 consists of professional and students chapters in Texas and Oklahoma.

Each region is required to have a conference every spring.

SPJ regional conferences are day-long professional development meetings bringing area journalists, students and educators together to hear from industry experts.

“We are around to engage the public, explaining what journalism practices are,” Wright said.

For example, SPJ stresses ethics and provides networking for students and professional journalists, Wright said.

The conference opens with a mixer 7-9 p.m. March 2 at Univision headquarters, 12451 Network Blvd.

On March 3, professional development sessions will be in Loftin Student Center. Registration opens 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast.

Kelley Shannon, Texas Freedom of Information Foundation executive director, will speak at an awards luncheon.

Registration fees are $50 before Feb. 23 and $65 after.

For more information, visit https://www.spj.org or call 210-486-1767.