Staff Senate gives away 90 tacos for Cowboy Breakfast

Two Staff Senate spots remain open.

Brianna Rodrigue

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Staff Senate distributed 90 tacos from a local Jalisco’s restaurant, 45 biscuits with gravy, and deserts and refreshments for the Cowboy Breakfast Feb. 2 in the mall.

About 135 staff, faculty and maintenance workers attended, Erica Alvarez, president of Staff Senate and certified adviser for TRIO, said Feb. 5 during an interview.

“It was a success and we ran out of food … had to close down early,” Alvarez said. “Everybody had such a great time.”

Staff Senate hosts events and retreats for staff members of this college so they can connect with each other, such as employee of the month, health and wellness events, safety events, community service and activities, she said.

Alvarez said a lot of the funding given to them from President Robert Vela goes into a one-day staff retreat.

The Staff Development Day retreat allows staff to attend several workshops, participate in fun activities and listen to a keynote speaker. The event is May 23 and will include free breakfast and lunch.

“It’s important to have the campus connect and to network with each other,” she said. “The more connections you make, the more friends you will make.”

The next event hosted by the senate will be Fiesta Like No Mañana 1-3 p.m. April 25 in the employee lounge of Loftin Student Center.

Up to 15 members can be a part of Staff Senate. Currently, there are 13 members, Alvarez said.

“Normally, we open up the meetings to anybody, and they can help participate with the process,” she said.

If a staff member attends a meeting and wants to be a senate member, they can ask and the senate will either approve or disapprove, she said. Regular elections are in June or July.

Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist, has been a member of Staff Senate for four years.

Hernandez said it is important to get to know the people who work at the same place as you, so being a part of Staff Senate can help with collaborating.

“I really do enjoy collaborating with other staff members,” she said. “You have a voice [being a Staff Senate member]and you get to represent other staff. You have an opportunity to get things done.”

Staff members who are interested in Staff Senate can attend the next meeting 3-4 p.m. Feb. 15 in Room 234 of Nail Technical Center or call Alvarez at 210-486-1702 for more information.