20 colleges will be represented at Transfer Fair

Students can pick up a flyer with 10 questions to ask to help determine the right transfer institution.

Maya R Williams

A Transfer Fair will take place 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 14 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

Peer adviser Sandor Valero and student success specialist Lizeth Romo discussed what will happen at the transfer fair and gave advice to students who plan to attend during an interview Feb 7.

More than 20 colleges and universities will attend, but three are not returning, University of North Texas, Excelsior College and Hallmark University, Valero said.

Refreshments and games with prizes will be available at the event.

In addition to food and games, students will get information to help them choose a transfer university.

“The transfer fair is really helpful for students because schools like UTSA are really booked throughout the semester,” Valero said.

He said students would have difficulty getting an immediate appointment with an adviser at UTSA.

“The fair is a really good opportunity to go and meet the representative and ask questions you have,” he said. “There will be a lot of admissions counselors and simply answer any questions you have about the school, admissions and transferring over.”

He said it is important for students to know their grade-point average and the classes they have completed.

Representatives at the fair can give more specific information if students can share their GPA and completed courses.

He said students could bring their transcripts, but that is not required.

Romo shared another reason students should attend the fair.

“They get the general information as far as requirements, so they know that they are on the right track,” she said. “It’s really helpful for the students to know that information early so they are following the correct degree plan (and) making sure that they keep their grades up so they know that the university will accept them when it’s time to transfer.”

Students need to check the priority deadlines for applying to universities.

“It’s definitely very important for the students to be aware of the deadlines for the university because (of) priority deadlines. That’s when you can get the most scholarships. So you want to make sure and ask the university exactly what the requirements are for that,” Romo said.

Students can pick up a flyer with 10 questions to ask college representatives at the TRAC center on the first floor of the Moody Learning Center.

The questions are: