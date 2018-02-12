Gospel recital honors Black History Month

Vocalists prepare for their last concert in the college choir.

Members of this college’s choir will put on a gospel recital in honor of Black History Month, showcasing the various eras of gospel music.

The music program will host the event 2 p.m. Feb. 21 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

“Oh Happy Day” and other “grand slam hits,” will be performed, music Professor Cindy Sanchez said Jan. 25 in an interview. “We’re going to throw some solos in there as well.”

Vocal performance sophomore Edward Lee Jones will perform a solo. Jones has toured as a performing member of Tops in Blue, a premier Air Force singing ensemble.

“It’s going to be fun. We always enjoy doing it,” Sanchez said.

This will be the last recital for vocalists, she said.

“I’m going to feature them as soloists and just make the most of them and celebrate their time with us because they’ve been so great and really talented people,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez pointed out the significance of the event.

“It seems like we keep celebrating Black History Month, but it’s getting less and less and less (coverage). People aren’t showing up to things. That’s not right,” she said. “There’s such a rich heritage of music there and tradition, pain to celebrate.”

A few of the performers shared their thoughts about the recital.

Vocal performance sophomore Hanna Murillo said this concert will demonstrate the college’s support for Black History Month through song selection and the performance.

The choir will perform songs such as “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho,” “Oh Happy Day,” and selections from Robert Ray’s mass choir.

“The driving force of American music came from black history. I think it’s very important we recognize and honor that.” Murillo said.

For vocal performance sophomore Abigail Belk, listening to the songs gave her goosebumps.

“We get to show off how powerful these pieces are,” she said. “So many of the pieces we’re doing are spirituals, and that really is the biggest representation that we can give for Black History Month.”

The show will last less than an hour. It is free and open to the public.

For information, call Sanchez at 210-486-0264.