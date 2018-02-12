Music business coordinator opens his recording studio for tour

On and Off Fredericksburg Road event is schedule Feb. 16-18.

Music business Coordinator Wayne D. Meals’ recording studio, Edit Point Studios, will be a stop on the On and Off Fredericksburg Road tour Feb. 16-18.

The tour allows guest to interact with artists in their work spaces.

The event kicks off 6 p.m. Feb. 16 with an opening reception at by Bihl Haus Arts gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. Day 2 begins at 11 a.m. where visitors can tour artists’ work spaces until 6 p.m. Hours Feb. 18 are noon-5 p.m.

Guests can buy catalogs, which they can ask artists on the tour to sign, according to information the information provided my the event website.

“(The tour) typically refers to art studio, but I consider myself an artist as well,” Meals said Feb. 2 in an interview.

His commercial studio was built for traffic space so visitors are treated to a space they can comfortably walk in.

For Meals, the studio has felt like an art project since he has owned it.

Meals bought his studio in 1988 and added a second story in 2002.

“I’m taking my art as a recording engineer and aesthetically presenting the equipment in an artistic way,” he said.

The introduction of recording studio as an art space on the tour allows visitors in on a recording experience.

“It removes the veil to the general public to how he recording process works,” Meals said.

Meals plans to showcase his own art in future tours.

He said he and his wife are artists who sculpt and paint.

“I’m thinking of next year that we will put some of our art on display,” he said.

The tour was created by Bihl Haus Arts gallery Director Kellen Kee McIntyre and local artists Dale Jenssen, David Guerrero and Maria Guerrero.

The main goal of the tour is to stimulate the community’s interest in the arts and local artists.

The tour began with 25 artists in seven surrounding neighborhoods off Fredericksburg Road. The seven neighborhoods are Monticello Park, Jefferson, Woodlawn Lake, Keystone, Beacon Hill, and Alta Vista.

The tour has gained attraction over the years. On its ninth anniversary in 2016, up to 85 artists were featured and another 250 guest artists participated, according to the event website.

Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information visit onandofffred.org or call 210-383-9723.