Rangers dominate paint, win big

The Rangers hope to capitalize on momentum heading into a Valentine’s Day matchup with PAC.

Dillon Holloway

dholloway12@student.alamo.edu

The Rangers were victorious in their home opener of the semester, winning 75-57 against St. Philip’s College Feb. 7 in Candler Physical Education Center.

The team led the St. Philip’s Tigers 38-25 going into halftime and would never look back, leading by as many as 20 points in the third quarter.

Rangers’ coach Haley Capestany said she was pleased overall with how her team performed on defense.

“Toward the end there in the fourth, they started to get a little tired, but other than that. I think they held it down,” she said. “They were talking; they were moving and helping each other, which is great.”

Engineering sophomore Breanna Sifuentes led the Rangers with 22 points, including six free throws of eight attempts.

Sifuentes, who plays the forward position, made a large number of her shots from inside the paint using various post-up moves against the opposition.

Capestany said Sifuentes has made great strides in her offensive play this season.

Sifuentes said her goals for the remainder of the season include improving her play on the defensive side of the ball and improving her shooting percentage.

Kinesiology freshman Destiny Solis, who plays the guard position, also contributed to the attack on the Tigers’ interior defense by slashing her way to 9 points, including making eight of 12 foul shots from the free throw line.

The Rangers’ record has improved to 5-5 after the win, Capestany said.

The team’s next game is against Palo Alto College 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in Candler.