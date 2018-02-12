Scobee adds more attractions for the general public

Friday night presentations explore the galaxy.

Jeff Riley

Scobee Education Center will welcome the public to Fiesta de la Tierra, an official event recognized by the San Antonio Fiesta Commission, as well as to weekly planetarium shows.

Fiesta de la Tierra, the fourth Fiesta event held by the center, will be 6-8 p.m. April 20.

Director Rick Varner said visitors curious about the Challenger mission will be able to experience the simulation hands-on.

Visitors will also receive the limited edition 2018 Scobee Education Center Fiesta medal that honors the Challenger STS-51L crew.

The NASA space shuttle Challenger exploded Jan. 28, 1986, just seconds after lift off because of a component failure.

The center is dedicated to the memory of the seven crew-members who lost their lives and is named after shuttle commander Francis R. Scobee, a former student at this college.

Those who attend the Fiesta event will also have Mexican “botanas,” or appetizers, and non-alcoholic beverages available.

Tickets for Fiesta de la Tierra are $20 per person, and registration can be done online or by calling 210-486-0100.

“We want to get it to where all of our events are filled.” Varner said. “We always have something happening and want people to visit.”

“We’re going to have mariachis,” he said with a smile “we didn’t have any last year.”

The planetarium at Scobee still has free showings for the general public on Friday evenings.

The 6:30 p.m. presentation is “Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” a show open to all ages, that depicts two children exploring the universe in their cardboard spaceship.

The two later shows have an age restriction of at least 6 years old.

The 7:30 p.m. presentation “The Sky Tonight” is a “live” tour of the San Antonio sky.

Ending the night at 9 p.m. is a special double-feature of “Two Small Pieces of Glass” and “Secret Lives of Stars.”

“Two Small Pieces of Glass” focuses on the history and use of telescopes and the astronomers that inspired stargazing.

Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart, “Secret Lives of Stars” teaches about the birth, death and variety of stars in the galaxy.

All ticket sales begin 30 minutes prior to showtime at the ticket office inside Scobee.

Prices for children, senior citizens, and military with ID are $4 per show.

Tickets for adults 18 or older are $5 per show.

Alamo College students, faculty and staff with ID are $2 per show.

Parking for the Scobee Center on Friday nights is available on campus in Lot 21 off of San Pedro Avenue and West Park Avenue.