Snooze at night, not in class

Coordinator gives tips for students to improve sleep habits.

Blanca Granados

sac-ranger@student.alamo.edu

Setting an alarm for bedtime as well as the time to awaken can help college students develop a regular sleep schedule, student development Coordinator Julie Engel said.

“College students should have a sleep schedule,” she said Jan. 31 in an interview.

Sleep schedules aren’t only for 5-year-olds, she said. Every human requires sleep to function properly. It is essential for proper learning and memory retention, she said.

College students should get eight hours of sleep every night, she said. She suggested students should try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

With all the distractions in the modern world available from social media, such as binge-watching shows on Netflix, college students have a hard time getting enough sleep, she said.

She said a schedule to plan sleep could be the key.

“It’s all about discipline,” she added.

She said avoiding unhealthy habits and getting enough sleep help students stay awake and focused in class and give them more energy and time to do more things such as joining a club or a sports team.

She shared other tips to get better sleep: