The Lenten season arrives Ash Wednesday

Victoria Lee Zamora

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, a 40-day Christian season of fasting and prayer, commencing a period of spiritual discipline.

This college’s Catholic Student Association will host an Ash Wednesday mass at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in the craft room of Loftin Student Center.

Ashes will be distributed throughout the day, and the ceremony is open to faculty, staff and students.

“The Lenten season is about diving into your faith and making a full commitment,” said Daniel Oubre, coordinator of Campus Ministry for the Archdiocese of San Antonio in an interview Feb. 12.

Oubre has been coordinator for one month so this is his first time setting up the Ash Wednesday event at this college.

“I go out to a couple campuses around the San Antonio area and help out with the Catholic ministries.”

During Lent, Western Christians begin preparing — through penance, reflection and fasting — for the coming of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. A priest marks ashes on participants’ foreheads to remind them life passes away on Earth.

“Father Richard Hall will be celebrating the mass for us. He is the vocations director for the Oblate Missionary here in San Antonio,” Oubre said.

“It’s important we provide this religious passage for students and faculty who won’t have the time to participate with their families at the church they are a part of,” Oubre said.

During the season of Lent, the Student Catholic Association will have other religious opportunities for students.

The first meeting of Alpha, a program meant to help students find reassurance in a higher power regardless of religious preference, is 1 p.m. Feb. 21.

A meal will be provided for students along with videos to start an open discussion on a weekly topic. Meetings will be every Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the craft room of Loftin.

For more information, call 210-355-9161 or email catholicstudentassociationsac@gmail.com.