Writing center provides workspace, tutors

The writing center in Room 203 of Gonzales Hall welcomes students who need to work on writing projects for their classes.

Printing is also available for 10 cents a page.

Crystal Escocales, part-time employee in the center, had advice for students who might have trouble focusing on their work and need a quiet environment.

“At the moment, (the quietest hours available) are definitely after 5,” she said Feb. 1 in a phone interview. “Very few students come close to closing.”

Tutors are available by appointment to help student edit and develop their writing with flexible session lengths.

A loyalty program offers students a way to earn rewards.

Rewards are distributed to students based on how many tutoring sessions they attend.

Attending three tutoring sessions earns students a pocket dictionary, six sessions earns students a mug and nine sessions earns students a T-shirt.

The center is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information about the writing center, students can stop by or call them at 210-486-1433.

To sign up online for tutoring sessions, students can visit http://sacguide.libguides.com/sacwctr.