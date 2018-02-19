34 printmaking artwork displayed at Palmetto Center ‘Curious Behavior’ exhibit by two artists

Local artist Roger Flores will showcase his artwork March 26.

Brianna Rodrigue

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College is hosting the first exhibit of 2018, “Curious Behavior,” with 34 prints from artist Carrie Lingscheit and Ashton Ludden.

“Curious Behavior” runs through March 4 in the Palmetto Center, 3535 N. Ellison Drive.

Rachael Bower, art instructor at Northwest Vista and the curator for “Curious Behavior,” said that she met Lingscheit and Ludden at Frogman’s Print and Paper Workshop at the University of South Dakota.

She said the artists’ artwork complements each other and the exhibit was named “Curious Behavior” because of the artwork showing a relationship.

“Ashton’s work is geared more with the relationship with the environment and the things we do to the environment. In terms of Carrie’s work, it’s more personal relationships with how you behave and how you interact,” Bower said. “When I thought of both of them, I was thinking of the different behavior. Both of their works asks you to ask yourself a question and makes you curious.”

She said that printmaking is “… a medium that not a lot of people are familiar with. It’s the creation of multiple originals using a variety of processes.”

Printmaking allows artists to access multiple originals from a single metal plate.

“These artist are working with intaglio, which the metal plates are the base,” Bower said. “Both of these artists are either engraving lines into the metal, using acid to etch the metal or they’re creating a texture called a mezzotint. It’s really a labor-intensive process.”

Lingscheit is a freelance artist in Urbana, Ill. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and from Ohio University with a Master of Fine Arts. After attending the Frogman’s workshops while at USD, she was interested with printmaking.

“I didn’t know what it was at the time, but when I found out how tiny the details are, I fell in love,” she said. “I love how printmaking is very accessible and shareable.”

Lingscheit started pursuing art when she was a young girl. She always drew and was a creative child, she said.

Her parents would take her and her older sister to art museums, and when they read books, they would focus on the visuals and discuss them. Lingscheit’s older sister is also an artist, who she looks up to, she said.

Lingscheit recently received second place at the Washington Print Foundation’s 20th annual Small Works Exhibition in Washington, D.C., in 2017, which she said she was proud of because it was a national award. The artwork was presented in the Chicago Tribune.

Ludden lives in Knoxville, Tenn., where she is the head sign artist for the grocery chain Trader Joe’s and teaches printmaking at Knoxville’s Community School of the Arts. She graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and from the University of Tennessee with a Master of Fine Arts.

She started pursuing art at a young age, but she thought about whether to become an artist or a veterinarian.

“I didn’t become a vet, but I usually use animals in my artwork,” she said.

The series she is working on is focused on endangered species and seeing what is threatening them.

Ludden said one of her biggest accomplishments as an artist is influencing people who see her work. One person who attended the Arts Incubator (now called The Bauer), an historic warehouse for events in downtown Kansas City, Mo., was influenced by her work and reevaluated their relationship with food, changing their diet, she said.

“I’ve had a couple of people cry looking at my work,” she said. “Not that I enjoy my viewers becoming upset, but the fact that my art moved someone to tears is pretty amazing.”

One of Ludden’s artistic influencers is Albrecht Dürer. She had studied his work a lot and she learned how to use lines to create a form, she said.

Both artists said their inspiration for their work comes from listening to podcasts, reading articles or books, photographs, and listening to song lyrics.

To view Lingscheit’s work, visit carrielingscheit.com/home.html.

To view Ludden’s work, visit ashtonludden.com

The next exhibit, “Conflux of Queens,” will showcase local artist Roger Flores March 26-April 27. The show includes paintings and mixed media artwork, said Paul Northway, art instructor at Northwest Vista and the curator for “Conflux of Queens.”

To view the artwork, the Palmetto Center is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and it is open to the public.

For more information about the exhibit and upcoming events at the center, visit palmettoarts.org or call 210-486-4527.