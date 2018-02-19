Advocacy center to give away clothing for all ages

Donations are accepted at the center and barrels around campus.

Andrea Moreno

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The advocacy center will sponsor a spring cleaning event 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb 21 in the mall to distribute free clothing for men, women and children.

Individuals can claim three bags of clothing per person.

The spring cleaning is an outreach event for people around campus to know the advocacy center is available to everyone in campus.

The center was established in 2016 and is located in Room 323 of Chance Academic Center.

It accepts donations of food, clothing and personal care products to distribute free to anyone who needs them.

Social work Coordinator Lisa Black said most donations come from students, faculty and staff at this college.

However, there are individuals outside of campus who also donate, Black said.

“What we have is really dependent what people give us,” she said.

The center offers a clothing closet, food pantry called The Store and case management services to help students.

People from the campus and community can donate everyday clothing for all ages, such as shirts, dresses and pants.

Administrative service specialist Pamela Frias said jeans for both men and women are in demand year-round, and jackets run out the fastest during the winter due to the cold weather.

“We have a lot of baby’s clothing, but (clothing for) children, maybe middle school-age children, are also needed,” she said.

Any type of foods can be donated that includes frozen products and refrigerated foods as well along with personal care products.

Foods available in the center’s store are meat products, dairy, canned foods and baby food. Personal care products, such as shampoo and soap, also are available.

Usually what needs to be restocked is dairy, Frias said.

Students are asked to shop for either food or clothing, but not both at the same time, Black said.

She asked students to not go into the store and get food and clothing in one trip because The Store is a small space making the room crowded.

Individuals can receive two bags of food and two bags of clothing twice a month.

The community is supportive, Black said.

She said a church donated two refrigerators to the center, allowing them to stock perishables.

The advocacy center is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.

Contributions can be dropped off at the center in Room 323 in Chance Academic Center.

Donations also can be dropped in barrels located around campus such as in Moody Learning Center and Loftin Student Center.

They are labeled with “The Store Thanks you for your kind donations.”

For more information, call the center at 210-486-1003.