This college hosts first active shooter training session

Additional training sessions will be 10-11 a.m. in Room 201 of the chemistry and geology building Feb. 13, 16 and 26; March 27 and April 6, 10 and 17.

Shamona Wali

swali2@student.alamo.edu

Student Government Association officers and this college’s Risk Management team worked together to bring active shooter training at this college after the Sutherland Springs shooting.

The first training session was held Feb. 6 in the chemistry and geology building.

Christopher Fairbanks, crime prevention officer, and Janae Johnson, coordinator of college risk management spoke the first training session.

“What is an active shooter?” Fairbanks asked, pointing at the audience of three in the classroom.

“I think it’s someone who has either a pistol or rifle who is inside a building,” Niaga Mitchell-Cole, Coordinator of student success, said.

“Am I an active shooter if I’m in this building and have a gun on me?” Fairbanks asked.

“I think an active shooter is someone who has a gun and poses a threat to people within the area in the sense that they are ready to shoot,” Joseph Liedecke, Coordinator of student success, said.

“According to United States Department of Homeland Security, an active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area,” Fairbanks said as he clicked openED the slideshow presentation for the training session.

“Seeing that many of you were unable to answer this question, let’s take a look at a video to learn a bit more about what to do when a situation when an active shooter occurs.”

Fairbanks presented an informative video created by the San Antonio WOAI team in which the actors performed various scenarios, demonstrating what to do an active shooter present within the building.

Fairbanks discusses notable school shootings and pointed out the flaws within them to teach the audience what should and shouldn’t be done. Among the schools mentioned were Virginia Tech, Columbine High School and The University of Texas in Austin tower shooting.

Additional training sessions will be 10-11 a.m. in Room 201 of the chemistry and geology building Feb. 13, 16, and 26; March 27 and April 6, 10 and 17. All sessions are open to students, faculty and staff and free of charge.

“The most important thing to remember is if you see something, say something,” Janae Johnson, coordinator of college risk management, said.

“If people simply speak out about any kind of unusual activity, the tragedy can be avoided before the first gunshot. Many of us believe that things like this could never happen here, but it always can. Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.”

To sign up for the next session, contact Janae Johnson at 210-486-0902 or email at jjohnson650@alamo.edu.