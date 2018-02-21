Finalist to address faculty, staff at Chancellor’s Town Hall Thursday

Public is invited to six open forums starting Feb. 26.

By Alison Graef

Dr. Mike Flores, president of Palo Alto College and solo finalist for the chancellor position, will speak and answer questions at the Chancellor’s College Town Hall 3-5 p.m. Feb. 22 in Room 218 of the nursing complex. He said Leslie will speak for half the time, and Flores will speak for about 45 minutes. All employees are welcome.

Flores declined to be interviewed by The Ranger Feb. 20 during executive session at the committee-of-the-whole meeting at Killen Center. He said he is going to wait for approval from the board of trustees before speaking with news media.

“I don’t need approval,” Flores said. “I’m just going to wait until it’s formally approved.”

Yvonne Katz, board chair and District 7 trustee, said in an interview after the meeting that she and Chancellor Bruce Leslie will “take care” of the approval Feb. 21.

A previous request to interview Flores Feb. 14 ended with his saying he could meet with The Ranger in a couple of weeks.

Leslie announced his retirement at an Oct. 23 board meeting and will retire Sept. 30. He agreed to stay on for an extended period to help with the transition to the new chancellor.

Flores was named finalist at a special board meeting Feb. 8 at Killen Center.

His appointment cannot be completed until after a 21-day period, during which the public has an opportunity to give feedback to trustees of the Alamo Colleges on their choice of finalist.

District 8 trustee Clint Kingsbery said Feb. 15 that constituents should contact their district trustees to express any objections or concerns.

“At the end of the 21-day period, we’re given an opportunity to vote to verify … the finalist,” Kingsbery said. “The finalist is not going to change, but if for some reason there was an enormous public outcry or any other number of reasons you would not want to go with him, then I guess technically we could not vote for the current candidate. I don’t really foresee that happening.”

Feb. 20, Flores said the community will have the opportunity to meet him and ask questions at a series of meet and greets at all five Alamo Colleges and at Killen Center.

Flores said the sessions “will be a perfect opportunity” for the public to learn what his plans are if he becomes chancellor.

Chancellor finalist meet and greets:

3-5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Lago Vista Room in the Cypress Campus Center at Northwest Vista College

3-5 p.m. Feb. 27 at San Antonio College

3-5 p.m. Feb. 28 in Bowden Alumni Center at Saint Philip’s College

3-5 p.m. March 1 in the foyer at Killen Center

3:30-5:30 p.m. March 2 in the foyer of the Performing Arts Center at Northwest Lakeview College

3-5 p.m. March 5 in Room 101 of Ozuna Library and Learning Center at Palo Alto College