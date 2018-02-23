Chancellor finalist to share vision in coming months

He addressed faculty and staff Feb. 22 at only forum within the 21-day public feedback period, which ends March 1.

By Alison Graef

The Ranger published a schedule for the chancellor finalist meet and greets after receiving them from board liaison Sandra Mora Feb. 21.

Kristi Wyatt, associate vice chancellor of communication and engagement, told The Ranger Feb. 22 that the meet and greet plan had changed.

She said because the Chancellor’s Town Hall Meetings were already planned March-June, instead of “duplicating efforts” by hosting additional sessions at each college, Dr. Mike Flores, president of Palo Alto College and chancellor finalist, will speak for a portion of each town hall meeting in addition to Chancellor Bruce Leslie.

A 21-day period for public feedback is legally required between announcing the finalist and voting on the hire.

Instead of the plan of four meet and greets within the 21-day period, the public will get to hear Flores’ vision and ask questions at the Chancellor’s Town Hall Meetings in coming months. The Feb. 22 meeting at this college is the only one that fell within the 21-day period.

“At this point, the 21 days is an opportunity for people to share with us any information they have, but there is not a formal meet and greet during that time,” Wyatt said.

Flores said Feb. 22 that the plan was changed so there would be more opportunity to promote the events.

“It was going to be very fast if we did that, and we want to be able to ensure that we can engage folks and give them time so they can come and attend the forums,” Flores said.

He said town hall meetings are open to faculty, staff and students.

Wyatt said opportunities for the public to meet Flores will be scheduled once he is confirmed by the board of trustees.

Flores said he encourages people to provide feedback to the board members or himself in coming months.

To contact board members, call Mora at 210-485-0030. To contact Flores, email him at rflores@alamo.edu.

“I think we’re fortunate that there are ways that faculty, staff and community members can engage in a conversation and a dialogue so we can move forward,” Flores said.

Chancellor’s Town Hall meetings are scheduled:

1-3 p.m. April 6 in the auditorium of the performing arts center at Northeast Lakeview College.

2-4 p.m. April 19 in the Legacy Room, Room 100 of Ozuna Library and Learning Center at Palo Alto College.

9-11 a.m. April 20 in Lago Vista, Room 121 of Cypress Campus Center at Northeast Lakeview College.

2-4 p.m. May 2 in the Heritage Room at St. Philip’s College.

A meeting at Killen Center is pending.